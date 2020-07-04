Ina Jane Cogar

Ina Jane Hamrick Cogar, 79, of Webster Springs passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Webster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 8, 1940 in Webster Springs to the late Corley and Arzona McCartney Hamrick. Ina was a seamstress, an antique collector, an avid yard saler and hoarder, enjoyed flowers and taking care of her brothers and sisters.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Herman Pierson and Urso Cogar; brothers Jimmy, Parris, and Harry Hamrick; sister, Velda Barbe; brothers-in-law, Don Langdon, Marvin Owens, and Steve Mesko; and several nieces and nephews.She is survived by her brothers Larry (Sharon) Hamrick, Roger (Missy) Hamrick, and Jerry (Jean ette) Hamrick; sisters Belva Langdon, Wilma Hamrick, Brenda Carpenter, Lorna (Bo) McCourt, Anita (Kent) Aleshire, and Drema (Wayne) Gray; sisters-in-law Betty Hamrick, Dora Hamrick, and Lou Hamrick; brother-in-law, Ronnie Barbe; a host of nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends to mourn her passing.Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9pm on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Funeral Services to celebrate Ina’s life will be held 1pm on Monday, July 6, 2020. Interment will follow in Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cogar/Hamrick family.

