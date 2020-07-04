Janice Gaines

Janice Ann Woodward Gaines, 74, of Bridgeport passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 2, 2020.She was born in Clarksburg on August 31, 1945, a daughter of the late Iola Riley Woodward.She was married to Marvin Lee Gaines, who preceded her in death on December 16, 2018.Surviving are one son, Lee F. Gaines of St. Clara, WV; two daughters, Christie Rogers and her husband Kevin of Lumberport and Cheryl Gaines of Lost Creek; three grandchildren, Nikolaus Rogers, Caleb Rogers and Gabriella Gaines; one sister, Linda Diane Miles and her husband Benny of Grafton; two nephews, Brian Miles and Brandon Miles and his wife Kristen; three great nephews, Brycen Miles, Gavin Miles and Benjamin Miles; two great nieces, Brooke Miles and Maddie Miles; as well as her two beloved cats, Mr. T and Mittens.She was also preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Woodward.Janice was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and was a retired social worker with KVSS (Senior Service) in Charleston. She was an advocate for senior citizens and always tried to help anyone she could. Janice was secretary of Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, attended the Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed cooking and spending quality time with her family.In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV 26431 or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor D. J. Hoff officiating. Interment will be in the Spurgeon Cemetery in Gilmer County.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

