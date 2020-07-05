Advertisement

5 West Virginia residents killed in South Carolina accident

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Five West Virginia residents were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in South Carolina, a coroner said.

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said the victims died of blunt force trauma in Thursday’s crash near Orangeburg.

They were identified as Justin Cooper, 39, and Michael Russell, 67, of Calvin, West Virginia; and Andrew Morris, 37, Jasmine Morris, 25, and Gracie Taylor, 7, all of Erbacon, West Virginia, The Times and Democrat reported.

They were in an SUV that crossed a median, collided with two tractor-trailers and overturned, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Two others who were in the SUV were transported to a hospital and their conditions weren’t known.

One of the trucks caught fire, but neither of the trucks’ drivers were injured, Tidwell said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,262 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A July 5th 10 a.m. update provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

News

Fourth of July at Mylan Park

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
People gathered together at Mylan Park in Morgantown to celebrate the fourth.

WDTV

Fourth of July in Fairmont

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Fairmont didn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating July 4.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 4, 2020, there have been 183,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths in the state.

WDTV

Hunting season changes in West Virginia

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on July 1.

News

American Legion holds first responders appreciation event before the 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

News

Local bike shop struggles to sell new bikes

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Like many bike shops across the country, bikes have been on high demand, but shop owner Matthew Bennett says that he’s suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

News

Heritage Christian School releases guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

News

Governor Justice to use CARES Act funding for road repairs

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT