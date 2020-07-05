Advertisement

COVID-19 in WV: 3,262 total cases and 94 deaths

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 5, 2020, there have been 184,715 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,262 total cases and 94 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (462/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (152/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (68/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (71/0), Jackson (144/0), Jefferson (237/5), Kanawha (334/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (68/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (226/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (107/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (60/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (14/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (116/8), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fourth of July at Mylan Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
People gathered together at Mylan Park in Morgantown to celebrate the fourth.

WDTV

Fourth of July in Fairmont

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Fairmont didn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating July 4.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 4, 2020, there have been 183,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths in the state.

Latest News

WDTV

Hunting season changes in West Virginia

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on July 1.

News

American Legion holds first responders appreciation event before the 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

News

Local bike shop struggles to sell new bikes

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Like many bike shops across the country, bikes have been on high demand, but shop owner Matthew Bennett says that he’s suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

News

Heritage Christian School releases guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

News

Governor Justice to use CARES Act funding for road repairs

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT

News

Governor Justice to use CARES Act funds to repair roads, local leaders raise concerns

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Joe Buchanan
Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom asked the Department of Transportation how repairing roads helps coronavirus patients.