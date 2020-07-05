Advertisement

COVID-19 IN WV: 3,335 total cases and 95 deaths

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 5, 2020, there have been 186,418 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,335 total cases and 95 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County. “Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We send our sympathy to this family and urge all West Virginians to follow the guidelines to protect each other from the spread,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/5), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (69/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (144/0), Jefferson (238/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (79/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (22/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (256/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (65/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (120/8), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke and Cabell counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

###

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One employee at Morgantown restaurant tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
An employee at Crab Shack Caribba has tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Duke, Dominion cancel contested Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Updated: 2 hours ago
Despite a victory last month at the United States Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a news release that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays” for the $8 billion project designed to cross West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,262 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A July 5th 10 a.m. update provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

News

Fourth of July at Mylan Park

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
People gathered together at Mylan Park in Morgantown to celebrate the fourth.

Latest News

WDTV

Fourth of July in Fairmont

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Fairmont didn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating July 4.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 4, 2020, there have been 183,401 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,205 total cases and 94 deaths.

News

COVID-19 in WV: 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 3,141 total cases and 94 deaths in the state.

WDTV

Hunting season changes in West Virginia

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on July 1.

News

American Legion holds first responders appreciation event before the 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
The American Legion Post 68, out of Bridgeport, held a free giveaway for kids and first responders to begin the 4th of July weekend.

News

Local bike shop struggles to sell new bikes

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Like many bike shops across the country, bikes have been on high demand, but shop owner Matthew Bennett says that he’s suffering from the effects of the pandemic.