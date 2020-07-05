Fourth of July at Mylan Park

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

People gathered together at Mylan Park in Morgantown to celebrate the fourth.

Triple S. Harley Davidson sponsored the event.

The park hosted activities for families. One of the activities was a free showing of “Dolittle” held at the new Monongalia County Extension Services 4-H Center Pavilion.

Jason Selznick, Director of Park Facilities and Events, said he hoped the movie created a safe atmosphere for people to come to check out the new facility.

“Really the movie is just to get everybody out to Mylan Park and showcase the new facility,” he added.

The movie was followed by the park’s fireworks.

