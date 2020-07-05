Fourth of July in Fairmont

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Fairmont didn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating July 4.

Palatine Park held an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. that featured Byron Cooper, Jersey, and 3 AM Tokyo.

People were able to set up chairs and sit on the lawn in front of the stage. They were also allowed to stay in their cars for the concert.

The park also had stations available with hand sanitizer and disposable masks for those who needed them.

Event coordinator, Benjamin Wilson said he thought it was important that the community was still able to celebrate the fourth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really important that we continue to have live events as best we can. I feel that it’s kind of a distraction from the stress of everyday life that individuals in Fairmont and all around the country are experiencing,” he added.

Fireworks were supposed to follow the concert at around 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.