Advertisement

Morgantown 2 Surges Past Wheeling, 10-5

Eight-run fifth inning propels Morgantown
Morgantown 2
Morgantown 2(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An eight-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Morgantown 2 downed Wheeling, 10-5 at Mylan Park.

Wheeling scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead but a home run from Caleb Taylor in the bottom of the frame sparked Morgantown to victory. Morgantown 2 will be back in action on Tuesday to host the Morgantown Redbirds at Mylan Park at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas Football Pauses Voluntary Workouts

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
12 Kansas football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Washenitz Takes “Lock in with Marley” Worldwide

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Fairmont Senior rising junior Marley Washenitz trained basketball players virtually from seven countries Wednesday.

National

MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By BETH HARRIS AP Sports Writer
The All-Star Game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Redskins to have ‘thorough review’ of name amid race debate

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure.

Latest News

Sports

WV Patriots down Morgantown 2, 5-3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT

Sports

WV Patriots power over Morgantown 2, 5-3

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
Scored 4 runs in the third inning

Sports

Bridgeport football motivated by move to AAA

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT

Sports

Morgantown 2 making the most of independent season

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
American Legion season was cancelled for 2020

Sports

Polar Bear swimmer Bush commits to Fairmont State

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
Big 10 Honorable Mention selection

Sports

Bridgeport motivated for move to Class AAA

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
The defending state champion Tribe will move up a class in 2020