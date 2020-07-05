Morgantown 2 Surges Past Wheeling, 10-5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An eight-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Morgantown 2 downed Wheeling, 10-5 at Mylan Park.

Wheeling scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead but a home run from Caleb Taylor in the bottom of the frame sparked Morgantown to victory. Morgantown 2 will be back in action on Tuesday to host the Morgantown Redbirds at Mylan Park at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.