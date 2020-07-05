One employee at Morgantown restaurant tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In a Facebook post, Crab Shack Caribba personnel said a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and the restaurant will temporarily close for cleaning.

The employee was a busser, not a server. The other staff members will be tested.

“It is unfortunate times we live in and living with COVID is a reality for the foreseeable future. Please understand that we are not the first place and we will not be the last. This is the reality. All we can do is practice the highest safety standards and keep each other safe,” the post says.

