Ritchie County Muscling Up After Historic Campaign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Richie County Rebels are hitting the ground running after beginning summer workouts in phase 2.

Over the past two weeks, the Rebels have had over 30 players attend training sessions. The team has been utilizing the weight room and outdoor track for their two hour workouts.

Last year, Ritchie County went 9-1 overall in the regular season and earned the number two seed in the playoffs, their highest postseason ranking in school history. The Rebels were eliminated the in second round by eventual Class A state champion Wheeling Central.

