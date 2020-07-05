Sunday Evening/Night Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well your Fourth of July Weekend is coming to a close with almost record-breaking high temperatures. Today’s forecasted high will reach 94 degrees with the record that was set in 1949 at 95 degrees. We will have to see if some places in our region exceed that record. A high-pressure system has remained dominant in our area allowing for plenty of sunshine and extreme heat with no relief in sight going into your workweek. There will be a slight relief in the sunshine as rain chances with be hovering 20% for your M-F. As multiple upper-level systems will swing through NCWV.

Monday: Plenty of sunshine with some very light cloud cover as rain chances increase in the afternoon that will impact mostly our eastern mountain counties. High: 94

Tuesday: The sunshine continues with more cloud cover as NCWV will see more scattered showers in the area. High: 94

Wednesday: Rain chances will remain for our eastern mountain counties throughout the day with the rest of the region remain dry. High: 94

Thursday: An approaching low from our southeast could bring significant rainfall east of I79 but the weather models are keeping it towards the northeast coast. For now sunshine and clouds with the greatest rain chance to our east. High: 94

Friday: More sun than clouds which is pending on the track of the southeastern low. High: 92

Weekend: First Alert Weather Day... Stormy weather will arrive for your weekend with temperatures in the lower 90′s as dewpoints in the 70′s. Thunder and lightning and damaging winds will be the main threat. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather app for all the updates for your chances of severe weather coverage.

