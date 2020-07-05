Advertisement

WVU Men’s Basketball Postpones Summer Workouts

Five players and one staff member test positive for COVID-19
WVU basketball
WVU basketball(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball has postponed its summer workouts two weeks after five players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The team was set to begin workouts tomorrow but now will wait until July 20. Those who test positive will enter self isolation for the next 14 days.

“The recent positive numbers tell me the safest thing to do is put a pause on the start of our men’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “The well-being of our student-athletes is the top priority, and we will continually monitor our men’s basketball situation in hopes of starting on July 20.”

Other recent COVID-19 testing has confirmed four more cases on the WVU football team, for a total of six, and one on the women’s soccer team.

