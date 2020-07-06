21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Monday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday morning.

That brings the total count to 3,356

As of 10 a.m., there have been 187,464 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,356 total cases and 95 deaths, according to DHHR.

DHHR officials say 826 cases are currently active, and 2,435 people have recovered.

According to Data from DHHR, 27 patients are hospitalized. Twelve patients are in ICU, and five patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (16/0), Berkeley (464/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (9/1), Cabell (150/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (70/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (76/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (239/5), Kanawha (341/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (80/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (267/14), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (72/16), Putnam (67/1), Raleigh (61/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (16/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (122/8), Wyoming (7/0).

