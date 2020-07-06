Advertisement

Agnes “Boots” Norman

Agnes "Boots" Norman
Agnes "Boots" Norman(Agnes "Boots" Norman)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Agnes “Boots” Virginia Norman, age 98, crossed over to her heavenly home on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford, NC. She was born in Harrison County, West Virginia on October 25, 1921, to the late Bryan E. and Verna Fox Norman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Argyle “Ike” Norman; Richard “Dick” Norman; Mary “Toots” Norman Maltba; William Keith Norman; and Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Norman. Agnes is survived by her daughter, Kathryn “Betty” Laws and husband, Steven; grandson, Christopher Hambrick; great-grandchildren, Stacia Hambrick and Kent Hambrick; great-great-granddaughters, Caroline and Naomi; brothers, James Norman; Bryan Norman, Jr. and Bernard Norman; and her sister, Pauline “Polly” Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences to the Norman Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m., where a celebration of Agnes’ life will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Weaver presiding.  Due to the Governor’s mandate amid Covid-19 concerns, masks will be required for the visitation and funeral.  Interment will follow in the Norman Family Cemetery in Mt. Clare, WV.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

William Burton “Butch” Lemasters

Updated: 1 hour ago
William Burton “Butch” Lemasters

Funerals

Francis “Bud” McClung

Updated: 1 hour ago
Francis "Bud" McClung

Funerals

Denzil C. Cowger

Updated: 1 hour ago
Denzil C. Cowger

Funerals

Janice Gaines

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
Janice Ann Woodward Gaines

Latest News

Funerals

Donald Gene Myers

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
Donald Gene Myers

Funerals

Ina Jane Cogar

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
Ina Jane Cogar

Funerals

Neil McHenry

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
Neil McHenry

Funerals

Lela Mae Cogar

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
Lela Mae Cogar

Funerals

Woodrow “Woody” Russell Mills Jr.

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT
Woodrow "Woody" Russell Mills Jr.

Funerals

Jewell W. Simon

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
Jewell W. Simon