Agnes “Boots” Norman

Agnes “Boots” Virginia Norman, age 98, crossed over to her heavenly home on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford, NC. She was born in Harrison County, West Virginia on October 25, 1921, to the late Bryan E. and Verna Fox Norman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Argyle “Ike” Norman; Richard “Dick” Norman; Mary “Toots” Norman Maltba; William Keith Norman; and Robert Kenneth “Kenny” Norman. Agnes is survived by her daughter, Kathryn “Betty” Laws and husband, Steven; grandson, Christopher Hambrick; great-grandchildren, Stacia Hambrick and Kent Hambrick; great-great-granddaughters, Caroline and Naomi; brothers, James Norman; Bryan Norman, Jr. and Bernard Norman; and her sister, Pauline “Polly” Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences to the Norman Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m., where a celebration of Agnes’ life will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Weaver presiding. Due to the Governor’s mandate amid Covid-19 concerns, masks will be required for the visitation and funeral. Interment will follow in the Norman Family Cemetery in Mt. Clare, WV.

