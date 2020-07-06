Advertisement

Black Lives Matter sit-in at Westover City Park

Community members gathered together for a sit-in at Westover City Park.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Community members gathered together for a sit-in at Westover City Park.

Morgantown’s Solidarity for Equality and Compassion organized the event to educate members of the community on the Black Lives Matter Movement.

People met at Westover City Park’s pond and walked to the lawn across from the municipal building to take a seat.

The event allowed members of the community to ask questions about the movement and share their stories.

The organizer of the event, Sammantha Norris, said it was important to come together.

“At the end of the day, we’re all Americans. You know we’re a country founded on the belief that once you’re here. You love this country, and you work for this country, you’re an American. We should all band together and try to get rid of this dark spot in our nation,” she added.

She also said it’s she hoped to continue to give people a chance to learn and encourage them to take action in fighting for equality.

