Denzil C. Cowger

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Denzil Cleveland Cowger, 77, of Luray passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Fredericksburg. Denzil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed riding on his tractors, wood working, and metal working. Denzil was a retired auto body technician of forty-five years. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Yvonne Cowger; three sons Jimmy (Sandi), Tommy (Nesha), and Timmy Cowger; Goddaughter Elizabeth Meyers (Betty Ann-mother); five grandchildren James Cowger (Heather), Zachary Cowger (Hillary), Michael Cowger, Austin Cowger (Meredith), and Hunter Cowger (Kathryn-mother); seven great-grandchildren Daniel, Amelia, Keegan, Parker, Nicholas, William, and Tanner; and a brother Denver Cowger. He was preceded in death by parents Lillian and Clarence; three sisters Kathleen Baldwin, Opal Jo Phares, and Mary Kay Cowger; and two brothers Richard Cowger and Jesse Cowger. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg (due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required). Graveside service will be 11 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo, with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs honored to be serving the Cowger family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

