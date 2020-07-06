Advertisement

Doddridge County Relying on Winning Culture

Bulldogs retooling during phase 2 workouts
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After making it all the way to the Class A State Championship last year, Doddridge County is has its sights set on a return trip in 2020.

The Bulldogs waited until phase 2 to start summer workouts but have been working hard for the past two weeks. Head coach Bobby Burnside and his team have gotten creative with resistance rope running and box jumps.

Doddridge County only lost eight starters from last year’s team, but many were key contributors including the school’s all-time leading rusher, Hunter America. First team all-state lineman Cole James and safety Austin Kelley leave important roles for the Bulldogs to fill this season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ritchie County Muscling Up After Historic Campaign

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Sports

Doddridge County Relying on Winning Culture

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Sports

WVU Men's Basketball Postpones Summer Workouts

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Latest News

Sports

Morgantown 2 Downs Wheeling, 10-5

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Ritchie County Muscling Up After Historic Campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Ritchie County Rebels are hitting the ground running after beginning summer workouts in phase 2.

Sports

WVU Men’s Basketball Postpones Summer Workouts

Updated: 7 hours ago
Five players and one staff member test positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Morgantown 2 Surges Past Wheeling, 10-5

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
An eight-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as Morgantown 2 downed Wheeling, 10-5 at Mylan Park.

Sports

Kansas Football Pauses Voluntary Workouts

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
12 Kansas football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Washenitz Takes “Lock in with Marley” Worldwide

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Fairmont Senior rising junior Marley Washenitz trained basketball players virtually from seven countries Wednesday.