Doddridge County Relying on Winning Culture

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After making it all the way to the Class A State Championship last year, Doddridge County is has its sights set on a return trip in 2020.

The Bulldogs waited until phase 2 to start summer workouts but have been working hard for the past two weeks. Head coach Bobby Burnside and his team have gotten creative with resistance rope running and box jumps.

Doddridge County only lost eight starters from last year’s team, but many were key contributors including the school’s all-time leading rusher, Hunter America. First team all-state lineman Cole James and safety Austin Kelley leave important roles for the Bulldogs to fill this season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.