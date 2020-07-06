Francis “Bud” McClung

Francis Eugene “Bud” McClung, 98, of Stonewood, passed away on Saturday, July 4th at the VA Nursing Facility. Francis was born on November 28, 1921, a son of the late Marcellas and Nora Lee Davis McClung. He is survived by his two stepsons, Tino Medina and wife Jill of Mt. Clare and Stephen Medina of Clarksburg; one stepdaughter, Teena Adkins and husband Jerry of Ona, WV; as well as five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Deam McClung, second wife Josephine Medina McClung, four sisters and three brothers. Francis was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1940. He served in the US Army 103rd Infantry Division during WWII. He was the owner and operator at Waldo Service Station, where he retired from in 1984. He was a member of the North View United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm where services will be held at 12:00 pm with Reverend Kenny Kendall presiding. He will be entombed in the Floral Hills Memorial Garden Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

