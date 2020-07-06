Advertisement

Health officials report 86 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia Monday evening

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday evening.

That brings the total count to 3,442.

DHHR officials reported a total of 107 new cases Monday. Twenty-one cases were reported Monday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 188,875 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,442 total cases and 95 deaths, according to DHHR.

DHHR officials say 829 cases are active, and 2,518 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 41 patients are currently hospitalized. Six patients are on ventilators, and 13 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (474/18), Boone (24/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (161/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (72/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (66/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (79/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (240/5), Kanawha (346/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (85/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (285/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (68/1), Raleigh (62/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (124/8), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

