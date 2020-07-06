Advertisement

Person in custody following robbery at Almost Heaven Desserts in Summit Park

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT Park, W.Va (WDTV) - A person is in custody following a robbery at Almost Heaven Desserts Monday, 911 officials said.

Harrison County 911 officials say they received a call for a reported armed robbery at 3:50 p.m.

When officials arrived, they were informed that the person fled the scene, according to 911 officials. Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the person. The person was then detained and taken into police custody

911 officials say West Virginia State Police also responded.

No further information has been released at this time.

