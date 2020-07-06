Marie Elaine Evans, 73, of Augusta, WV, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Country Living Personal Care Home in Jane Lew, WV, where she was lovingly cared for by Sherry Sellers. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 5, 1947, the only child of the late Joseph Henry and Violet Sines Hradsky. She was married on September 5, 1981, to Donald Lorenzo Evans who preceded her in death on July 21, 2015. Mrs. Evans is survived by her son Russell Colley, Jr. and his wife Becky of Clarksburg; two stepsons, David Evans and wife Bonnie of Slanesville, WV, and Donald Evans of Cockeysville, MD. She was grandmother to eight grandchildren, Corey Colley and wife Whitney, Logan Colley and wife Katie, Tanner Colley, Nathan Wright and wife Tara, Curtis Evans and wife Amber, Eric Evans, Zach Evans, and Amanda Evans; and two greatgrandchildren, William Tucker Colley, and Ryland Reign Wright. Mrs. Evans had previously worked for the Board of Education in Maryland and West Virginia as a secretary. She was a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church and also attended the West Milford United Methodist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Ebenezer Cemetery in Romney, WV with Reverend Todd Rhodes presiding. In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, North Central West Virginia, 1299 Pineview Drive, #3, Morgantown, WV 26505. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

