Monday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Monday! There is a high-pressure system that has been dominant in our region for the past few days and that will continue going into your workweek. We have seen record-breaking high temperatures the past few days as the 90′s will be hovering our region till the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and clouds with a slight rain chance that will be centered on our eastern mountain counties as storm chances increasing by Saturday for the entire region.

Tuesday: The sunshine continues with more cloud cover as NCWV will see more scattered showers in the area. High: 94

Wednesday: Rain chances will remain for our eastern mountain counties throughout the day with the rest of the region remain dry. High: 94

Thursday: An approaching low from our southeast could bring significant rainfall east of I79 but the weather models are keeping it towards the northeast coast. For now sunshine and clouds with the greatest rain chance to our east. High: 94

Friday: More sun than clouds which is pending on the track of the southeastern low. High: 92

Weekend: First Alert Weather Day... Stormy weather will arrive for your weekend with temperatures in the lower 90′s as dewpoints in the 70′s. Thunder and lightning and damaging winds will be the main threat. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather app for all the updates for your chances of severe weather coverage.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.