Police: Harrison County woman facing charges following stabbing incident on Fourth of July

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man during an argument on July 4th.

Mary Kovar, 45, of Shinnston, has been charged with malicious assault, assault and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Shinnston Police officers responded to Maloy Court on the evening of July 4th.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying on the ground with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim told police that Kovar stabbed him during an argument.

Police took Kovar into custody.

Kovar is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

