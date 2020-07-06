Advertisement

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein pal

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors on Sunday asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Jeffrey Epstein’s associate to face charges she helped him recruit women to sexually abuse.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, was arrested Thursday at a Bradford, New Hampshire, $1 million estate. She has been detained without bail after agreeing to be moved to New York.

In a letter to a judge Sunday, prosecutors said they have communicated with Maxwell’s defense lawyer, who would like a Friday bail hearing after written arguments are submitted by both sides Thursday and Friday.

Prosecutors said they expect the U.S. Marshals Service to transport Maxwell to New York early this week.

Maxwell has been charged with conspiring to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

