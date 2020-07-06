State leaders react to Atlantic Coast Pipeline cancellation, promise action

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Six years after the announcement of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the project has been cancelled.

“This was a big surprise. It is obviously deeply disappointing.”This was a big surprise. It is obviously deeply disappointing,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced the cancellation early Sunday morning. In a statement, Dominion Energy spokespeople say the cancellation is “due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project.”

“The decision yesterday is obviously a big blow. We are not going to sugar coat it. I am hopeful through the discussions that we might be able to salvage something,” said A.G. Morrisey.

The Attorney General has been one of the most vocal advocates for the pipeline.

Today’s decision to cancel construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is deeply disappointing and will cost WV many jobs. My Office led an 18 state coalition to help forge a big victory at the US Supreme Court. We should and must not quit fights like these. — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) July 5, 2020

A.G. Morrisey led an 18-state coalition that fought for the project in a Supreme Court case heard in June. Justices ruled 7-2 in favor of continuing construction of that pipeline just a month ago.

“We have had a good record of winning especially at the US Supreme Court in these big cases,” said A.G. Morrisey.

Other state leaders have voiced their disappointment in the cancellation.

I am disappointed by the decision to shut down the Atlantic Coast pipeline project. I’ve always said West Virginia abounds in natural resources unlike anywhere else. This project would have meant countless dollars and thousands of jobs for our state. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 6, 2020

My statement on the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline: pic.twitter.com/K4bpLsAV3w — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 5, 2020

The news that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction has been canceled is terrible and will cost WV thousands of construction jobs. Our country has experienced tremendous growth in energy production over the last several years, which presents a huge opportunity for WV’s economy https://t.co/FVa1ZwDtiP — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) July 5, 2020

Representative Carol Miller tweeted she will be introducing legislation soon to address the ongoing delays.

In the coming weeks I'll be introducing legislation to make sure what happened to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project never happens again. — Carol Miller (@RepCarolMiller) July 5, 2020

Representative David McKinley more directly blamed the cancellation of the pipeline project on environmental protection advocates.

Ground activists created challenges every step of the way and caused the destruction of much these much needed jobs and tax revenue. West Virginia is energy rich and we should make it easier for energy sources to be produced domestically. — David B. McKinley (@RepMcKinley) July 5, 2020

The announcement of the pipeline’s cancellation came the same day Dominion Energy announced they will be selling gas transmission and storage assets to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway in a deal valued at a nearly $10-billion.

This marks the end of the line for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but not the end of the battle.

“I work to fight to protect West Virginia jobs. Now we need to make sure that others do their part as well. We have to step up and make sure that we look at alternatives,” said A.G. Morrisey.

The Sierra Club, in response to the announced cancellation, called the cancellation a “historic victory” in the fight against fossil fuels.

