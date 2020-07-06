Advertisement

State leaders react to Atlantic Coast Pipeline cancellation, promise action

Within hours of Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announcing the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, West Virginia leaders voiced their disappointment in the decision.
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Six years after the announcement of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the project has been cancelled.

“This was a big surprise. It is obviously deeply disappointing.”This was a big surprise. It is obviously deeply disappointing,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced the cancellation early Sunday morning. In a statement, Dominion Energy spokespeople say the cancellation is “due to ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project.”

“The decision yesterday is obviously a big blow. We are not going to sugar coat it. I am hopeful through the discussions that we might be able to salvage something,” said A.G. Morrisey.

The Attorney General has been one of the most vocal advocates for the pipeline.

A.G. Morrisey led an 18-state coalition that fought for the project in a Supreme Court case heard in June. Justices ruled 7-2 in favor of continuing construction of that pipeline just a month ago.

“We have had a good record of winning especially at the US Supreme Court in these big cases,” said A.G. Morrisey.

Other state leaders have voiced their disappointment in the cancellation.

Representative Carol Miller tweeted she will be introducing legislation soon to address the ongoing delays.

Representative David McKinley more directly blamed the cancellation of the pipeline project on environmental protection advocates.

The announcement of the pipeline’s cancellation came the same day Dominion Energy announced they will be selling gas transmission and storage assets to Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway in a deal valued at a nearly $10-billion.

This marks the end of the line for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, but not the end of the battle.

“I work to fight to protect West Virginia jobs. Now we need to make sure that others do their part as well. We have to step up and make sure that we look at alternatives,” said A.G. Morrisey.

The Sierra Club, in response to the announced cancellation, called the cancellation a “historic victory” in the fight against fossil fuels.

