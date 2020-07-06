Webster County health officials report county’s first case of COVID-19

WEBSTER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County health officials reported the county’s first case of COVID-19 Monday.

The Webster County Health Department said in a news release that the case is related to a positive case from Nicholas County that traveled to Myrtle Beach.

The patient is currently hospitalized for their illness, health officials said. No demographical information related to the patient will be released.

“The health department staff is working to identify all potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends and health care workers,” Webster County health officials said. “The contacts will be notified of the actions to take including the need for isolation or quarantine.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.