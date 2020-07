West Virginia News Digest

Good morning! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at 304-346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announces a mandatory face mask order after the state reported record high coronavirus infections over the weekend. By Anthony Izaguirre. With AP Photo.

In Brief:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE MUSEUM, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Museum is set to reopen this week.

YOUNG ARTISTS-WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE, from CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The deadline has arrived for students in West Virginia to submit original artwork for a White House exhibit celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

Sports:

WASHINGTON — Frances Tiafoe will not play in the World TeamTennis season after testing positive for the coronavirus.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to chwpr@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.