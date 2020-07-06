William Burton “Butch” Lemasters, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence, due to a tractor accident. He was born December 29, 1944, in Marion County; a son of the late Bert Lemasters and Vernice Adaline (Tucker) Lemasters. William attended Barrackville school. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. William drove tractor trailer for W.S. Thomas, Owens Illinois and retired from Coyne Textile Service. In recent years, his greatest joy was spending time helping and watching his grandchildren’s activities. William is survived by his wife of 51 years. Evelyn (Ware) Lemasters of Fairmont; his daughter, E. June Lemasters of Indianapolis; his son, William “Buddy” Lemasters and his wife, BJ Myers Lemasters of Fairmont; his two grandchildren, Tricia Lemasters and William M. Lemasters. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his stepmother, Thelma (Barker) Lemasters; his brothers, Howard Earl Lemasters, Donald Richard Lemasters, David E. Lemasters, Joseph Lemasters; his sisters, June (Lemasters) Hennen and Avis (Lemasters) Price Glaze. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Clermont Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Honor Guard and the U.S Army. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

