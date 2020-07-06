Advertisement

William Burton “Butch” Lemasters

WDTV Placeholder
WDTV Placeholder(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William Burton “Butch” Lemasters, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence, due to a tractor accident. He was born December 29, 1944, in Marion County; a son of the late Bert Lemasters and Vernice Adaline (Tucker) Lemasters. William attended Barrackville school. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. William drove tractor trailer for W.S. Thomas, Owens Illinois and retired from Coyne Textile Service. In recent years, his greatest joy was spending time helping and watching his grandchildren’s activities. William is survived by his wife of 51 years. Evelyn (Ware) Lemasters of Fairmont; his daughter, E. June Lemasters of Indianapolis; his son, William “Buddy” Lemasters and his wife, BJ Myers Lemasters of Fairmont; his two grandchildren, Tricia Lemasters and William M. Lemasters. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his stepmother, Thelma (Barker) Lemasters; his brothers, Howard Earl Lemasters, Donald Richard Lemasters, David E. Lemasters, Joseph Lemasters; his sisters, June (Lemasters) Hennen and Avis (Lemasters) Price Glaze. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm and on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Interment will follow at Clermont Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Honor Guard and the U.S Army. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Agnes “Boots” Norman

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Agnes "Boots" Norman

Funerals

Francis “Bud” McClung

Updated: 1 hour ago
Francis "Bud" McClung

Funerals

Denzil C. Cowger

Updated: 1 hour ago
Denzil C. Cowger

Funerals

Janice Gaines

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
Janice Ann Woodward Gaines

Latest News

Funerals

Donald Gene Myers

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
Donald Gene Myers

Funerals

Ina Jane Cogar

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
Ina Jane Cogar

Funerals

Neil McHenry

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
Neil McHenry

Funerals

Lela Mae Cogar

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
Lela Mae Cogar

Funerals

Woodrow “Woody” Russell Mills Jr.

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT
Woodrow "Woody" Russell Mills Jr.

Funerals

Jewell W. Simon

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
Jewell W. Simon