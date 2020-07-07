Advertisement

Alumni call for Ritchie County Rebel mascot to change

The debate over whether to keep the mascot of Ritchie County's high school is heating up as alumni are clashing online.
The Rebel has been the mascot of Ritchie County High School for over 30 years.
The Rebel has been the mascot of Ritchie County High School for over 30 years.(Joe Buchanan)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

School is out. While students are no longer in the halls of Ritchie County High School, alumni are fighting for a change to the school’s mascot.

“Part of the reason for the movement, as well, is let’s have a mascot we can proudly display,” said Gavin Vincent, a Ritchie County High School alumni.

Vincent and Ryan Alexander created a Facebook group calling for a change to the mascot.

“As I went to WVU and experienced more cultures and more of the world, I realized what our mascot represented to people outside of our community. People interpret it as the confederate rebel,” said Alexander.

Vincent says he experienced the same shock during a track meet in Charleston when someone commented on his uniform emblazoned with the ‘Rebels’ name. That person told him to be careful where he wears that uniform. Vincent says this is the moment he understood the negative connotation of the name.

But, school administrators say the Rebel name has nothing to do with the Confederacy. Rather, it is an allusion to the history of Ritchie County High School. In 1986 two rival high schools, Pennsboro and Harrisville, were consolidated.

“I was a sophomore in High School and we all came together and we all voted for a mascot and our school colors,” said MyLinda Kimball.

Kimball started high school in Pennsboro. She was apart of the second class to ever graduate from Ritchie County High School.

“I can tell you right here, right now. All of us who voted for this, race, racism, hate was not even a part because the definition of a rebel is to defy,” said Kimball.

The Ritchie County Rebel depicted in a newspaper clipping.
The Ritchie County Rebel depicted in a newspaper clipping.(Joe Buchanan)

Board of Education members heard from both sides of the debate Monday night. Superintendent James Brown says the issue was not the top priority during the meeting.

“Last night our board really focused on two major things. The start of the school year and with the COVID pandemic and running a bond election in November,” said Superintendent Brown.

Board President Torie Jackson addressed the controversy during the meeting, but no vote occurred on whether to change the mascot, colors or name.

“In the end, we feel comfortable with the name Ritchie County Rebels. The school colors along with that. But they did say last night that they would like our administration to look at making sure that the mascot itself reflects what was originally designed and at the same time make sure it is sensitive to where things are at in the 21st century,” said Superintendent Brown.

Alexander and Vincent created a petition Tuesday to change the mascot. The petition has a goal of 200 signatures and within hours has reached over 150 signatures. They plan to present the petition to the Board of Education later this month.

Opponents of the change held a parade last week against the proposed name change.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

State

W.Va. governor’s companies get millions in virus loans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

News

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.

News

UPDATE: Missing woman in Marion County found

Updated: 6 hours ago
Marion County officials are searching for a missing woman.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 8 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Gov. Justice mandates masks indoors

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Stonewall Jackson Middle School name to be changed

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday in favor of renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, West Virginia.

News

Gov. Justice mandates masks indoors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Gov. Jim Justice has made a decision on a face mask mandate which he prefaced on Thursday.

News

WVU partners with Extreme Endeavors to mine rare earth elements from acid mine drainage

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Mike Masterman, owner of Extreme Endeavors, is partnering with WVU’s Water Research Institute to provide a solution that would benefit the environment and the economy.