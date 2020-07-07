Alumni call for Ritchie County Rebel mascot to change

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

School is out. While students are no longer in the halls of Ritchie County High School, alumni are fighting for a change to the school’s mascot.

“Part of the reason for the movement, as well, is let’s have a mascot we can proudly display,” said Gavin Vincent, a Ritchie County High School alumni.

Vincent and Ryan Alexander created a Facebook group calling for a change to the mascot.

“As I went to WVU and experienced more cultures and more of the world, I realized what our mascot represented to people outside of our community. People interpret it as the confederate rebel,” said Alexander.

Vincent says he experienced the same shock during a track meet in Charleston when someone commented on his uniform emblazoned with the ‘Rebels’ name. That person told him to be careful where he wears that uniform. Vincent says this is the moment he understood the negative connotation of the name.

But, school administrators say the Rebel name has nothing to do with the Confederacy. Rather, it is an allusion to the history of Ritchie County High School. In 1986 two rival high schools, Pennsboro and Harrisville, were consolidated.

“I was a sophomore in High School and we all came together and we all voted for a mascot and our school colors,” said MyLinda Kimball.

Kimball started high school in Pennsboro. She was apart of the second class to ever graduate from Ritchie County High School.

“I can tell you right here, right now. All of us who voted for this, race, racism, hate was not even a part because the definition of a rebel is to defy,” said Kimball.

The Ritchie County Rebel depicted in a newspaper clipping. (Joe Buchanan)

Board of Education members heard from both sides of the debate Monday night. Superintendent James Brown says the issue was not the top priority during the meeting.

“Last night our board really focused on two major things. The start of the school year and with the COVID pandemic and running a bond election in November,” said Superintendent Brown.

Board President Torie Jackson addressed the controversy during the meeting, but no vote occurred on whether to change the mascot, colors or name.

“In the end, we feel comfortable with the name Ritchie County Rebels. The school colors along with that. But they did say last night that they would like our administration to look at making sure that the mascot itself reflects what was originally designed and at the same time make sure it is sensitive to where things are at in the 21st century,” said Superintendent Brown.

Alexander and Vincent created a petition Tuesday to change the mascot. The petition has a goal of 200 signatures and within hours has reached over 150 signatures. They plan to present the petition to the Board of Education later this month.

Opponents of the change held a parade last week against the proposed name change.

