Beulah Gay Skinner Metz, 86, of Glenville and formerly of Weston, awakened to eternal life after a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WV Caring Hospice and Beverly Tomey with the Gilmer County Senior Center. She was born in Weston on October 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Charles and Veceah “Vena” Kerns Skinner. On February 25, 1954, Beulah married the love of her life, Harold Joe Metz. Due to his enlistment in the United States Army, Beulah and Harold were able to travel together. They had adventures together in France, Germany, and many states all over the United States. Beulah cherished their 51 wonderful years of marriage and the joys of raising their three children before Harold’s passing on May 24, 2005. In addition to her parents and husband, Beulah was greeted at Heaven’s gates by one son, Gary Ted Metz; one infant sibling, Elsie Skinner; and three siblings: Velma Kraft, Buck Skinner, and Martha Kraft. Beulah is survived by two children: Charles H. Metz and wife, Sherry, of Glenville, and Anita Carder and husband Gary, of Linn; five grandchildren: Tyler Metz, Marciea Jenkins, Brittany Jenkins, Gary Jenkins, and Trisha Anderson; ten great-grandchildren: Caleb Metz, Haley Jenkins, Gary Jenkins III, Hayden Jenkins Collins, Brayden Jenkins, Brayley Jenkins, Hailey Anderson, Lillian Cottrell Anderson, Jordan Anderson, and Maggie Anderson; and several nieces and nephews. Beulah worked at WV Glass Factory, Ray Campbell’s store, and as a waitress. She loved music especially country and bluegrass. Her love of music was just the beginning because Beulah also had a beautiful voice and was extremely talented on a guitar or any instrument she picked up. While growing up she played and sang on a County radio station in Clarksburg. In 2011 Beulah was chosen as a WV Bella to represent Gilmer County at the State Folk Festival and was also a member of the Baldwin CEOS. Family was always very important to Beulah and she enjoyed traveling with her niece, Evelyn, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery in Roanoke. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Beulah Gay Metz. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

