Canceled West Virginia fair to let vendors sell food

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(KALB)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its tasty offerings will go on.

The State Fair said in a news release it will allow vendors to sell their food on the fairgrounds in Fairlea every Thursday through Sunday. The fair will decide weekly which food stands will be open.

Food stands will be kept at a safe distance, surface areas will be cleaned frequently, and food service staff will wear protective equipment, the statement said.

The fair was scheduled for August but was canceled last month for the first time since World War II due to a virus flareup linked to a church in Greenbrier County.

