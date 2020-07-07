Dalton Lee Shuck, 23, of Fairmont passed being a hero, on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at Dent’s Run as a result of a drowning accident. He was born in Fairmont on May 28, 1997 the son of Robert Lee Shuck of Fairmont and Kelly Waller also of Fairmont. Dalton was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was presently self Employed as a Glass Blower. Dalton loved being outdoors, hiking, rock climbing, kayaking and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by the love of his life, Laura Bell of Fairmont; his brother Dylan Shuck of Fairmont; his aunts and uncles, Ralph Shuck, Dennette Satterfield and her husband Robert, Deanna Rutherford and her husband Todd; his step father John Spevock; his grandparents, William and Jerry Burrows and his father’s girlfriend and close family friend, Shelly Dean, along with several nieces and nephews and numerous loved and cherished friends. Dalton was preceded in death by a grandfather, Howard Waller and his grandparents, Ralph, and Trena Shuck. Friends and family will be received at the Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm and on Friday 11am to 1pm the funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home to Pastor Edward Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant Street Fairmont WV 26554. Online condolences and memories may be shared with Dalton’s family at www.carpenterandford.com.

