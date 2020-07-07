Gov. Justice mandates masks must be worn indoors

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has mandated that West Virginians wear masks indoors.

“It’s not going to be popular, but you didn’t elect me to do popular things,” the governor prefaced in Monday’s briefing.

The mandate applies to people ages 9 and over.

“I have watched your numbers everyday. I know it’s not the popular thing to do. As long as you wear a face covering, absolutely it is at this point in time, the only thing we can do,” says Gov. Justice.

The governor referenced the positive case spike in making this decision. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, there are 3,442 COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths in the state.

“In the last hours of the last days, our positive case numbers have now moved to a level in excess of 3.7%,” he adds.

UHC’s Chairman of Infection Control, Dr. Mark Povroznik, explains the most effective way to wear a face covering.

“You certainly want to cover the respiratory track, and that includes the nose and the mouth. The make-up of the mask is somewhat important as well. Optimization according to the CDC is two layers of tightly woven cotton,” says Dr. Povroznik.

The mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m, Tuesday, July 7.

