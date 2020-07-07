Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

That brings the total count 3,461.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 189,740 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,461 total cases and 95 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

DHHR officials say 831 cases are active, and 2,535 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 41 patients are currently hospitalized. Six patients are on ventilators, and 13 patients are in ICU.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (475/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (162/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (72/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (66/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (79/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (240/5), Kanawha (345/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (27/0), Marion (86/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (287/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (34/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (62/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (127/8), Wyoming (7/0).

