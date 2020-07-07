Advertisement

Health officials report 44 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday evening

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday evening.

That brings the total count to 3,505.

A total of 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia Tuesday. DHHR officials reported 19 new cases Tuesday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 190,367 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,505 total cases and 95 deaths.

DHHR officials say 810 cases are currently active, and 2,600 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 47 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. Nine patients are in ICU, and six patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (482/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (166/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (75/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (84/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (350/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (28/0), Marion (87/3), Marshall (44/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (295/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (128/8), Wyoming (7/0).

