Healthy & hungry Flying Eagles return to 1 Eagle Way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The RCB football team held off its return to the practice field until June 22 due to COVID-19 concerns, but entering Week 3 together, the Flying Eagles are confident in their decision.

“We came out here with a great plan and a way to get work in and be safe about it,” Head Coach Josh Gorrell said.

The Flying Eagles were bit by the injury bug in 2019 and missed the playoffs with a 5-5 oveall record. They return key starters with running back Jeremiah King, quarterback Xavier Lopez & wide out Bryson Lucas.

