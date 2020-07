Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in West Virginia’s capital city have approved a settlement for a special needs Black woman who was punched by officers during an arrest last year. The Gazette-Mail reports the Charleston City Council voted Monday to approve an $80,000 settlement for Freda Gilmore. Attorneys for the city and Gilmore agreed to the settlement last week. The lawsuit accused officers of striking Gilmore while she was defenseless and on the ground. Her arrest in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store sparked a use-of-force investigation and led the city’s mayor to call for changes.

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — The State Fair of West Virginia may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its tasty offerings will go on. The State Fair says it will allow vendors to sell their food on the fairgrounds in Fairlea every Thursday through Sunday. The fair will decide weekly which food stands will be open. Food stands will be kept at a safe distance, surface areas will be cleaned frequently, and food service staff will wear protective equipment. The fair was scheduled for August but was canceled last month due to a virus flareup linked to a church in Greenbrier County.

UNDATED (AP) — Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including four energy companies, the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive club for people who own real estate at the resort, Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a West Virginia woman who had served in the Air Force planned to offer classified information to the Russian government. Prosecutors on Monday announced that Elizabeth Jo Shirley of Hedgesville pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to one count each of willful retention of national defense information and international parental kidnapping. Prosecutors say she took her daughter to Mexico in July 2019 with the intent of contacting Russian government representatives. They say she planned to request resettlement in a country that would not extradite her back to the United States. Shirley was arrested last August in Mexico City.