Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

BITCOIN-BANK FRAUD

Pennsylvania man admits to defrauding West Virginia bank

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has admitted to defrauding a West Virginia bank of more than $550,000. Randall Joseph Smail of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of bank fraud in federal court in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says that while applying for a loan from Pendleton Community Bank, Smail produced a fake account statement showing he had $640 million in Bitcoin currency. Bitcoin is a form of digital cash secured by encryption technology. Smail also produced other fictitious paperwork showing $10 million in another bank that he transferred from his cryptocurrency account. Smail faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WEST-VIRGINIA-GOVERNOR

W.Va. governor's companies get millions in virus loans

Billionaire West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. According to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday, at least six Justice family entities received the Paycheck Protection Program loans, including four energy companies, the governor’s lavish resort The Greenbrier, as well as The Greenbrier Sporting Club, an exclusive club for people who own real estate at the resort, Justice, a Republican, is considered to be West Virginia’s richest man through ownership of dozens of coal and agricultural businesses, many of which have been sued for unpaid debts.

CLASSIFIED INFORMATION-KIDNAPPING

Woman pleads guilty in scheme to offer information to Russia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a West Virginia woman who had served in the Air Force planned to offer classified information to the Russian government. Prosecutors on Monday announced that Elizabeth Jo Shirley of Hedgesville pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to one count each of willful retention of national defense information and international parental kidnapping. Prosecutors say she took her daughter to Mexico in July 2019 with the intent of contacting Russian government representatives. They say she planned to request resettlement in a country that would not extradite her back to the United States. Shirley was arrested last August in Mexico City.

AP-US-KEYSTONE-XL-PIPELINE

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another blow to the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the project. However, Monday’s order also put on hold the lower court ruling as it pertains to other oil and gas pipelines across the nation. The Trump administration had argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit program that has been in the place since the 1970s was functioning properly when it was cancelled by a Montana judge in April. Critics argued the program allows pipeline companies to skirt responsibility for damage to water bodies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia governor mandates masks as cases rise

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has instituted a mandatory face mask order for indoor spaces after the state reported record numbers of new coronavirus cases over the weekend. The Republican on Monday said his executive order, which goes into effect at midnight, requires everyone over the age of 9 to wear the face coverings inside buildings when social distancing isn’t possible. New virus cases in the state have risen 30% in the last two weeks, with state health officials recording 118 infections Saturday and 76 on Sunday, both figures topping previous daily highs since the outbreak began.

SCHOOL-CONFEDERATE NAME

Stonewall Jackson name to come off West Virginia school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia middle school that has the state’s highest percentage of black students will no longer be named after Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. News outlets report the Kanawha County Board of Education on Monday unanimously voted to remove the name from Charleston’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School after community protests. The board plans to decide on a replacement name by mid-October. The school’s student body is 42% African American, which is the highest proportion among state public middle schools. Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. Advocates for keeping the school’s name said it has been in place since the school was built in 1940.