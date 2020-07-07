Leola Mae Nardelli, 91, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born in Glenville on February 18, 1929 a daughter of the late Lloyd and Mabel Heater Montgomery.She was married to Robert Nardelli, who preceded her in death in March 2006.Surviving are one son, Gary P. Nardelli of Winterhaven, FL; two daughters, Linda Strogen and her husband Randy of Bridgeport, and Tina Marie Adams and her husband Mark of Chardon, OH; four grandchildren, Chris Strogen of Nutter Fort, Jonathon Adams, Derek Tressler and Brittany Adams all of Chardon, OH; and one brother, Lawrence Montgomery of Galion, OH.She was also preceded in death by one sister, Patty Hart.Mrs. Nardelli was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church.A private graveside service will be held in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jim Lang officiating.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.