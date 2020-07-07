Marion County officials searching for missing woman

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County officials are searching for a missing woman.

According to a post on the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Facebook page, Dakota Grace Bunner, 18, was possibly last seen in the area of the 2100 block of Bunner Ridge Road in Fairmont Monday evening.

Bunner is a white female. She is 5 feet tall and has brown hair.

Officials say she was possibly last seen in blue jean capris or gray yoga pants and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to contact the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management/ 911 Center by calling 911 or 304-367-0911.

