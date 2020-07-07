Advertisement

Marion County shuts down all summer workouts indefinitely

County began three week practice period on Monday
Marion
Marion(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Per a recommendation from the Marion County health department, the Marion County board of education has shut down summer workouts indefinitely. The three week practice period began just yesterday.

“All I know is when we have an increased number of cases, that carries increased risk,” Marion County Health Department administrator Lloyd White said. “I just would not be doing my job if I did not recommend we discontinue any and all activities where we have contact and where we are increasing the risk of transmission.”

This comes after a steady uptick in cases. Marion County reported 86 total cases on Tuesday morning. Just a month ago, they only had 51 confirmed.

“I understand the value of participation but can we do it safely in the midst of a pandemic? If we have a few cases, I am convinced that we can, but when we have an explosion of cases clearly that tells me that we have an increased risk of transmission. That risk is what I am not willing to accept.”

White says his recommendation will stand for “at least a week” before the department reevaluates the decision to see if athletics is safe to resume.

