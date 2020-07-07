Advertisement

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building

The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The board voted Tuesday morning.

Members of the Board of Governors at Marshall issued a statement saying “upon the recommendation of President Jerome A. Gilbert, the board took this action to serve the university’s best interests.”

According to Marshall University, the board considered this issue last year and let the name stay, but they also reinforced the university’s commitment to the principles of diversity and the equal treatment of all people. The university released a statement at that time, saying “Marshall University will constantly confront and challenge bigotry, intolerance and unwarranted discrimination in all of their manifestations.”

On Tuesday, the board says they reaffirmed that commitment today by voting not to erase history, but to no longer honor a man whose accomplishments do not provide the university with enduring value.

The Board of Governors says “Removing the name will allow the board at a future date to honor someone who has made a significant and far-reaching impact on Marshall University through extraordinary public service, service to the university or a major monetary gift. "

“The Board of Governors has carefully considered the name of every other campus building and concluded that this is the final step in a thoughtful, university-wide effort to make sure the people we honor represent the ideals of equality and justice embodied by Chief Justice John Marshall.”

The building will be known as the Education Building for the time being, according to officials with the university.

