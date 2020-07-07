Monongalia County to hold free COVID-19 testing at the Morgantown Farmer’s Market and local elementary school

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing will take place this Friday and Saturday in Morgantown.

Testing on Friday will happen at the Morgantown Farmer's Market on Spruce Street and at Mountainview Elementary School on Saturday.

Both will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Delegate Danielle Walker says there will be a walk and drive thru option, and hopes everyone takes advantage of the opportunity.

"We just want to make sure that each and every person is safe," she said. "You need to know if you're positive, and we need to know where the origins of this virus is starting," Walker said.

This testing opportunity is an initiative from the African American Task Force, a group that Walker applauds the governor for putting together in order to be a helping hand to minorities in the area.

"Yes, it is targeted for African American communities and the vulnerable population, but lets not mistaken this, it is inclusive for for all," Walker said. "Whether you have a symptom or not, come get tested."

Organizers are already preparing for testing at the two locations

"We are thankful for the volunteers that will be here," Walker said. "The Taylor County Health Department is also coming to help us," she said.

Others will be in attendance to help as well, like the National Guard, and with the extra help, Walker said what they need are boxed lunches to give to those who are involved in making the testing sites possible.

"We're asking for 50 boxed lunches and some other miscellaneous items," she said.

Anyone who wants to donate lunches, other items or find out additional ways to help during the two days of testing, contact Toni Owens at MsToniOwens@gmail.com

