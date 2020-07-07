Advertisement

Morgantown baseball products keep sights set up Division I dream

Smith & Neal playing for Morgantown 2 this summer
Devon Neal
Devon Neal(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After playing in just a handful of games during their first seasons at the junior college level, Morgantown High School & American Legion Post 2 products Quintin Smith & Devon Neal are happy to be able to play again.

The two are playing for Morgantown 2 this summer, a team compromised of primarily Morgantown Post 2 players but not aligned with American Legion because the season was cancelled.

Smith played in all 13 games at Garrett College in Maryland this season, hitting 256 with one home run and 9 RBIs. Neal played in 12 at Potomac State with two homers & 12 RBIs.

With the eventual cancellation of the spring seasons, both still have four years of eligibility to use with only one more year left at junior college.

