Civilian employee at the Morgantown Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An employee with the Morgantown Police Department tested positive for COVID-19.

The police department said in a press release that the employee is a civilian employee. They are are under self-isolation for 14 days.

The Morgantown Police Department is working with the Monongalia County Health Department for guidance and additional contact tracing.

The department’s administration has reached out to employees that might have come into close contact with the individual, according to the news release. Department officials do not believe the person had any contact with the general public as part of their duties.

The department says it has implemented the following measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus:

The individual that tested positive is isolated.

Coordinating with the MCHD to conduct contact tracing.

Employees known to have come into close contact have been instructed toself-isolate for 14 days.

The Morgantown Police Department has undergone a deep cleaning.

The positive test is expected to have little to no operational impact on the police department, the release states.

