Advertisement

Civilian employee at the Morgantown Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with the Morgantown Police Department tested positive for COVID-19.
An employee with the Morgantown Police Department tested positive for COVID-19.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An employee with the Morgantown Police Department tested positive for COVID-19.

The police department said in a press release that the employee is a civilian employee. They are are under self-isolation for 14 days.

The Morgantown Police Department is working with the Monongalia County Health Department for guidance and additional contact tracing.

The department’s administration has reached out to employees that might have come into close contact with the individual, according to the news release. Department officials do not believe the person had any contact with the general public as part of their duties.

The department says it has implemented the following measures to help mitigate the spread of the virus:

  • The individual that tested positive is isolated.
  • Coordinating with the MCHD to conduct contact tracing.
  • Employees known to have come into close contact have been instructed toself-isolate for 14 days.
  • The Morgantown Police Department has undergone a deep cleaning.

The positive test is expected to have little to no operational impact on the police department, the release states.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

W.Va. governor’s companies get millions in virus loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses received at least $11.1 million from a federal rescue package meant to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday.

News

Marshall Board of Governors votes to remove name “Jenkins Hall” from building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Marshall Board of Governors has voted to remove the name “Jenkins Hall” from the Education Building.

News

UPDATE: Missing woman in Marion County found

Updated: 4 hours ago
Marion County officials are searching for a missing woman.

State

Canceled West Virginia fair to let vendors sell food

Updated: 5 hours ago
The State Fair of West Virginia may be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its tasty offerings will go on.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 7 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Gov. Justice mandates masks indoors

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Stonewall Jackson Middle School name to be changed

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday in favor of renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, West Virginia.

News

Gov. Justice mandates masks indoors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Gov. Jim Justice has made a decision on a face mask mandate which he prefaced on Thursday.

News

WVU partners with Extreme Endeavors to mine rare earth elements from acid mine drainage

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Mike Masterman, owner of Extreme Endeavors, is partnering with WVU’s Water Research Institute to provide a solution that would benefit the environment and the economy.