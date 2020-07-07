NCAA, conference commissioners seek NIL national standard

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When the NCAA announced in April that it was moving forward with a plan that would allow collegiate athletes to start getting paid for their name, image & likeness, it also left many questions on the table as to how it would actually work.

The NCAA and Power 5 conference commissioners are calling for Congress to get involved in NIL regulations and set a national standard before these rules are supposed to take into effect for the 2021-22 academic year.

Florida, California and Colorado have all passed state laws that will guarantee those rights to the athletes in the future, but conferences boast members in all different states. A federal standard would supersede the states.

Conference commissioners & athletic directors recently brought this topic to the U.S. Senate in a panel named “Exploring a compensation framework for Intercollegiate athletes.” West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) was there.

“College sports is a lot of money, its big business & there are a lot of students,” Capito said. “I don’t want to see the students being taken advantage of...We want to make sure we have the protections built in for them at the same time.”

Under these rules, college athletes will be able to get paid for things like social media promotions, birthday party appearances & commercials.

“I think its going to be a difficult transition over the next few years but I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

