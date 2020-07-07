Ritchie County BOE votes to change high school’s Rebel mascot image, keep name
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Board of Education voted to change the image of Ritchie County High School’s Rebel mascot Monday evening after a petition was presented to the board.
The mascot image will change, but the Rebel name will stay.
A petition to change the name was presented to the Board of Education last month.
