Advertisement

Ritchie County BOE votes to change high school’s Rebel mascot image, keep name

The Ritchie County Board of Education voted to change the image of Ritchie County High School’s Rebel mascot Monday evening after a petition was presented to the board.
The Ritchie County Board of Education voted to change the image of Ritchie County High School’s Rebel mascot Monday evening after a petition was presented to the board.
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Board of Education voted to change the image of Ritchie County High School’s Rebel mascot Monday evening after a petition was presented to the board.

The mascot image will change, but the Rebel name will stay.

A petition to change the name was presented to the Board of Education last month.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 19 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Tuesday morning

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Liz Newton
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 1 hour ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Gov. Justice mandates masks indoors

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Stonewall Jackson Middle School name to be changed

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Kanawha County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday in favor of renaming Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, West Virginia.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice mandates masks indoors

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Gov. Jim Justice has made a decision on a face mask mandate which he prefaced on Thursday.

News

WVU partners with Extreme Endeavors to mine rare earth elements from acid mine drainage

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Mike Masterman, owner of Extreme Endeavors, is partnering with WVU’s Water Research Institute to provide a solution that would benefit the environment and the economy.

News

Berkeley County woman pleads guilty to federal charges following international kidnapping incident in 2019

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Berkeley County woman pleaded guilty to federal charges on Monday following an international kidnapping incident last year.

News

Atlantic Coast Pipeline cancelled

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

State leaders react to Atlantic Coast Pipeline cancellation, promise action

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Within hours of Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announcing the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, West Virginia leaders voiced their disappointment in the decision.

News

Person in custody following robbery at Almost Heaven Desserts in Summit Park

Updated: 16 hours ago
One person is in custody following a robbery at Almost Heaven Desserts Monday.