Ritchie County BOE votes to change high school’s Rebel mascot image, keep name

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ritchie County Board of Education voted to change the image of Ritchie County High School’s Rebel mascot Monday evening after a petition was presented to the board.

The mascot image will change, but the Rebel name will stay.

A petition to change the name was presented to the Board of Education last month.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.