Ronald Lee Samples, 71, of Weston departed this Earth for his Heavenly Home on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born in St. Albans on February 21, 1949, a son of the late Archie Clyde Samples and Shirley Emogene Moore. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Gary Samples. While spending time at his grandmother’s house in Pricetown, Ron experienced love at first sight. The moment he met Gladys Pearl Corbitt he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. On December 6, 1969, Gladys made Ron the happiest man in the world and became Gladys Pearl Samples. Ron’s hardworking nature will be remembered by his wife, Gladys Samples of Weston; three children: Chad Samples and companion, Elizabeth Luketic, of Cadogan, PA, Misti Brandli and husband, Cassell, of Fairmont, and Brandi Avington and husband, Jason, of Weston; and eight grandchildren: Liam, Owen, Brayden, and Ian Samples, Joshua Paul Luketic, C.J. and Camden Brandli, and Matthew Avington. After graduating from St. Albans High School in 1967, Ron enlisted in the United States Army and served his country proudly in the Vietnam War. Ron continued his education at Nashville Auto Diesel College in Tennessee and began his career as a mechanic. He was employed at many places over the years including: WV Tractor and Supply in Charleston, United Mine Workers Construction, Harman Construction in Grafton, and Huffman Construction of West Milford. Ron was Christian by faith and also a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 45 in Fairmont. He was a hard worker and instilled this trait into his children. When Ron wasn’t working, his priority was his family whether it was fishing or a spontaneous trip to Ocean City Maryland he always loved spending time with them. He especially treasured his grandchildren and his time with them meant the world to him. Ron was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed immensely by his family and friends. Ron’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 with Pastor Ronnie Beeson officiating and with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ronald Lee Samples. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

