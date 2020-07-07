Ronald “Ronnie” Anthony Fazzini born October 2nd, 1990 in Clarksburg WV passed away suddenly on July 3rd, 2020 at the age of 29 from an apparent genetic heart condition that took the life of his Pap, his namesake in 1986. Ronnie graduated from RCB in 2009 where he was on the swim team and then continued his studies at Fairmont State University studying Psychology. Ronnie was a kind soul with a huge heart. He would drop what he was doing just to help whoever needed it. He would always know if you needed a smile, a hug or just a simple text saying hi. His smile was infectious and he had this certain way he would laugh and you knew it was him when you heard it. Ronnie enjoyed riding four wheelers and the day he passed away he was down at the Hatfield and McCoy’s with his dad going on a 4th of July ride. He loved the idea of getting muddy, going fast and being with family and friends. Growing up, Ronnie swam for the Stealey Swim Team and played soccer and basketball for the Harrison County Parks and Recreation. At an early age, Ronnie developed a love for College basketball, football and Professional football. He was an avid DUKE, WVU and Steelers fan. He was fortunate to have attended a DUKE basketball game, many WVU football and basketball games and also was invited to the Steelers training camp by former WVU football player JD Woods. There, Ronnie got to meet many of the Steelers ranging from Troy Polamalu to Ben Roethlisberger. Ronnie leaves behind his father, Robert “Bobby” Fazzini and step mom Mary Kay Satterfield- Fazzini, Mother Traci Robey-Bailey and step dad Bobby Bailey, and a bonus step dad Scott Cain. Paternal grandparents, Bernie Fazzini and wife Cindy, and Darla (Sinnett) Fazzini. Maternal grandparents Marg “Nunna” Robey and the late Ronald B. Robey. Siblings, Alex Cain, Kayla Nicholson, and Ory Newbrough and his significant other, Shey Correro. Several Aunts and Uncles: Lorri Robey, Jennifer “JJ” Robey, Celesta (and husband Mark) Sanders, Vanessa (and husband Brian) Kennedy, Bernie Fazzini (and wife Maggie), Catherine (and husband Jason) Preston, Melissa and Al Hamrick, Marylin “Poochie” and Bill Allen, and Robert Paugh. Nieces and Nephews: Logan Nicholson and OryAnna Newbrough. Cousins Matt, Jenna and Dominic Robey, James, Brittany, Emily, Nevaeh and Paige Petry, Torrye and husband Christian Lanzaro, Corbin Kennedy, Asher Nowak, Mark Anthony Sanders, Cecillia Kennedy, Cailin Preston and Nina Nowak. One of many bright spots in his life was his Goddaughter MaKenna Lynn Robey. His face would light up every time she would run to hug him. Ronnie also had his band of brothers that meant the world to him. Justin (and his wife Tianna) Miller and Tyler McCarty. He also leaves behind a very special young lady, Jessika Bishop-Holt that showed Ronnie what it meant to love and be loved. He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Rose Fazzini, great grandparents, Edward and Ruth “lovegirl” Fahey and great grandmother Laura Ruckle. Ronnie maybe Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00pm. A public graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Griffin Cemetery in Glen Falls with Pastor Gregory Dodd officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.