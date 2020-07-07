Sen. Manchin visits the Fairmont Medical Center.

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Now after one week of officially being open, Senator Joe Manchin took a trip to the Fairmont Medical Center.

He went to thank healthcare workers for their work during the pandemic.

The Senator also said that he's glad WVU stepped in to help the center and with continued support he believes the facility will stay afloat.

"You'll see the support and the loyalty that will come from this area to support a hospital of high quality," Manchin said. "We have a dedicated workforce and if we have support at the top end, then you'll see some growth and a permanent place for that," he said.

The Fairmont Medical center reopened on June 30th.

